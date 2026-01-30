Building a smart oncology pipeline with Cumulus Oncology

Today, my guest is Dr. Clare Wareing, Founder and CEO of Cumulus Oncology, who joins us from Edinburgh.

With over 25 years of expertise in oncology drug development, Clare has built a remarkable career translating scientific breakthroughs into life-changing therapies. Cumulus Oncology is curating a risk-adjusted portfolio of preclinical assets focused on high unmet needs in oncology. Their platform-agnostic, approach prioritizes patient subgroups and precision medicine to boost success rates and drive value creation.

In this conversation, we explore Clare's journey to and through biotech, Cumulus and the current state of oncology in biotech, the vibrant Scottish biotech ecosystem, and her vision for the future for 2026 and beyond.

01:17: Meet Clare Wareing

03:57: Inspiration for founding Cumulus Oncology.

05:38: Cumulus's unique drug development model.

09:53: Overview of Cumulus's asset portfolio.

13:05: Importance of the patient subgroup strategy.

17:41: Trends in oncology drug discovery.

21:09: Drivers of oncology deal-making activity.

24:22: Challenges in accessing venture capital.

30:06: Future milestones for Cumulus Oncology.

