Curing cancer: Daiichi Sankyo's ambitious ADC approach
Daiichi Sankyo has been pioneering ADCs since 2010, with a pipeline targeting over 30 indications and potentially reaching 400,000 patients.
In today’s episode I’m joined by Dr. Markus Kosch, Head of the EU Oncology Business Division at Daiichi Sankyo. A physician by training with a deep academic background in oncology, Markus has spent over two decades advancing cancer care, from clinical practice to leadership roles shaping strategy across Europe and Canada. Since joining Daiichi Sankyo in 2021, he has been at the forefront of one of the industry’s most ambitious ADC pipelines, overseeing more than 60 clinical trials across 24 countries and driving landmark approvals that are redefining treatment in breast, lung, and gastric cancers.
01:45. Meet Markus Kosch
03:12. Clinical background shaping an industry role
04:46. Daiichi Sankyo’s 40-year oncology legacy
06:19. European investments and Munich hub
10:34. ADC platform strengths explained
14:20. Key ESMO 2025 trial data
19:43. Managing risks and partnerships
23:35. Patient advocacy in trial design
33:59. Future of oncology and ADCs
