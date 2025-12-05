Cracking Cancer’s Code: Transforming Research with Novel Cancer Models

Cancer is one of the biggest health challenges worldwide. While progress has been made, millions of patients are still in need of new treatment options that better address the complexities of their disease.

BeOne Medicines is creating the world’s next-generation cancer treatments with relentless innovation, aiming to deliver therapies to more people around the globe. This week, I'm sitting down with Mark Lanasa, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Solid Tumors, at BeOne Medicines, to learn more about how their novel cancer models and unique in-house R&D approach is pushing them closer to cracking the cancer code.

This episode is sponsored by BeOne Medicines.

01:06 Meet Mark Lanasa

04:56 Cancer as a differentiated and adaptative disease

07:35 BeOne’s approach to cancer research and development

10:30 Accelerating cancer research by bringing it all in-house

15:24 Making progress and signs of success

17:41 Exciting investigational stage programs

23:51 The advantage of hierarchical thinking in R&D

28:13 Keep up with new research from BeOne

