Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Persica Pharmaceuticals is treating the cause of chronic lower back pain, not just the symptoms
The World Health Organization reports that more than 600 million people suffer from lower back pain globally, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide.
Chronic lower back pain – where the pain persists for more than 3 months – develops in between 5 and 10% of all lower back pain cases, with life-altering impacts for patients.
And that’s where today’s guest, Steve Ruston, of Persica Pharmaceuticals comes in. Persica is developing a groundbreaking and transformative treatment for chronic Low Back Pain. Persica is targeting the cause of chronic lower back pain: the underlying bacterial infection. Unlike conventional approaches that manage symptoms, Persica’s drug enables the infection to clear, reducing inflammation, pain and disability at the source.
1:20 Introducing Steve Ruston of Persica Pharmaceuticals
3:53 Lessons learnt from developing blockbuster drugs
6:35 Global experiences in the biopharma industry
8:32 Persica Pharmaceuticals and its mission
10:26 Collaborations with a network of partners
11:48 A non-opioid approach to addressing lower back pain
13:35 Treating the cause, not the symptoms
15:05 How Persica’s treatment work
18:59 Practical impacts of Persica’s treatment
21:07 Identifying patients for cLBP treatment
23:24 How Persica is changing the treatment landscape
28:10 Regulatory hurdles to overcome
34:37 Securing funding for Persica’s innovation
36:16 The future of treating pain
