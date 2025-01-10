Developing non-opioid pain drugs

Brixton Biosciences, a clinical-stage life sciences company spun out from Massachusetts General Brigham, has been awarded $2m from the NIH HEAL Initiative to support the development of non-opioid, injectable pain relief solutions.

As part of the NIH's efforts to tackle the U.S. opioid crisis, the funding will advance research into safer, drug-free alternatives to opioid pain management. Brixton’s Neural Ice is an injectable, drug-free pain management technology designed to provide long-lasting relief from chronic and post-operative pain.

On the podcast this week, we have a conversation with Sameer Sabir, CEO and co-founder of Brixton Biosciences, to dive deeper into pain treatment, the opioid crisis, and Brixton’s mission.

01:05-02:47: About Brixton Biosciences

02:47-03:39: Brixton’s pipeline

03:39-07:46: The opioid crisis

07:46-08:41: The extent of the crisis

08:41-12:00: Current alternatives to opioids

12:00-12:40: Managing pain

12:40-17:19: How was Neural ice developed?

17:19-18:33: Duration of treatment

18:33-21:01: Suitability for different levels of pain

21:01-21:31: Speed of effect

21:31-22:37: Side effects

22:37-24:18: Opioids vs. non-opioids

24:18-25:33: Are there different responses to Neural Ice?

25:33-26:29: Standardized doses

26:29-27:42: Pricing

27:42-28:49: Other work on alternatives to opioids

28:49-30:45: Challenges to developing new pain treatments

30:45-31:57: Other priorities at Brixton

31:57-32:16: Timeline for Neural Ice

