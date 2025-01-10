Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Developing non-opioid pain drugs
Brixton Biosciences, a clinical-stage life sciences company spun out from Massachusetts General Brigham, has been awarded $2m from the NIH HEAL Initiative to support the development of non-opioid, injectable pain relief solutions.
As part of the NIH's efforts to tackle the U.S. opioid crisis, the funding will advance research into safer, drug-free alternatives to opioid pain management. Brixton’s Neural Ice is an injectable, drug-free pain management technology designed to provide long-lasting relief from chronic and post-operative pain.
On the podcast this week, we have a conversation with Sameer Sabir, CEO and co-founder of Brixton Biosciences, to dive deeper into pain treatment, the opioid crisis, and Brixton’s mission.
01:05-02:47: About Brixton Biosciences
02:47-03:39: Brixton’s pipeline
03:39-07:46: The opioid crisis
07:46-08:41: The extent of the crisis
08:41-12:00: Current alternatives to opioids
12:00-12:40: Managing pain
12:40-17:19: How was Neural ice developed?
17:19-18:33: Duration of treatment
18:33-21:01: Suitability for different levels of pain
21:01-21:31: Speed of effect
21:31-22:37: Side effects
22:37-24:18: Opioids vs. non-opioids
24:18-25:33: Are there different responses to Neural Ice?
25:33-26:29: Standardized doses
26:29-27:42: Pricing
27:42-28:49: Other work on alternatives to opioids
28:49-30:45: Challenges to developing new pain treatments
30:45-31:57: Other priorities at Brixton
31:57-32:16: Timeline for Neural Ice
