Top 5 trends that will drive biopharma in the next decade with Tim Opler

Today, we're thrilled to have Tim Opler, a leading voice in biotech investment banking. Tim's career spans academia, Credit Suisse, and co-founding Torreya Partners, which Stifel acquired in 2023. As Managing Director in Stifel's Global Healthcare Group, he's advised on over 150 deals totaling more than $100 billion, shaping major M&A, licensing, and financings in life sciences.

Tim is renowned for his insightful Biopharma Market Updates, and in this episode, we'll dive into his December 2025 edition, where he outlines five transformative trends set to drive biopharma for the next decade: M&A booms, giant markets like obesity and aging drugs, China's rising innovation, AI's reshape of healthcare, and incredible scientific advances.

01:22 - Meet Tim Opler

03:12 - Stifel and the Biopharma Market Updates

05:50 - Trend 1: M&A Booms

10:06 - Trend 2: Giant Markets

17:05 - Trend 3: China's Innovation

22:29 - Trend 4: AI Reshaping Healthcare

28:42 - Trend 5: Incredible Science

34:18 - Looking forward

