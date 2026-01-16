Labiotech's 15 biopharma companies to watch in 2026

Today I’m joined by not one, not two, but three guests with their takes on the biotech year ahead. In December we tasked Labiotech journalists Jules Adam, Roohi Peter, and Willow Shah-Neville with the task of identifying the five biotech players that they thought would be the ones to watch in 2026. Now you can read that article at Labiotech-dot-EU, and we’ve linked it in the show notes here in your podcast player, too, but on today’s episode I’m joined by Jules, Roohi, and Willow who explain a little more about the companies that caught their eye and what might be expected of those companies in the year ahead.

15 companies, three journalists, all in one special podcast as we uncover the companies to watch in 2026.

1:18 Meet Jules Adam

2:30 Abivax

4:04 AAVantgarde Bio

6:10 Isotope Technologies Munich (ITM)

8:16 MaaT Pharma

9:55 Novo Nordisk

13:15 Meet Willow Shah-Neville

14:29 Kardigan

18:23 Braveheart Bio

21:16 Beam Therapeutics

24:34 MindMed

27:39 Kailera Therapeutics

32:36 Meet Roohi Peter

33:30 Aspen Neuroscience

34:45 Reunion Neuroscience

36:14 MapLight Therapeutiucs

37:41 Hope Medicine

38:59 Regenxbio

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter

To dive deeper into the topic: