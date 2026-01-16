Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Labiotech's 15 biopharma companies to watch in 2026
Today I’m joined by not one, not two, but three guests with their takes on the biotech year ahead. In December we tasked Labiotech journalists Jules Adam, Roohi Peter, and Willow Shah-Neville with the task of identifying the five biotech players that they thought would be the ones to watch in 2026. Now you can read that article at Labiotech-dot-EU, and we’ve linked it in the show notes here in your podcast player, too, but on today’s episode I’m joined by Jules, Roohi, and Willow who explain a little more about the companies that caught their eye and what might be expected of those companies in the year ahead.
15 companies, three journalists, all in one special podcast as we uncover the companies to watch in 2026.
1:18 Meet Jules Adam
2:30 Abivax
4:04 AAVantgarde Bio
6:10 Isotope Technologies Munich (ITM)
8:16 MaaT Pharma
9:55 Novo Nordisk
13:15 Meet Willow Shah-Neville
14:29 Kardigan
18:23 Braveheart Bio
21:16 Beam Therapeutics
24:34 MindMed
27:39 Kailera Therapeutics
32:36 Meet Roohi Peter
33:30 Aspen Neuroscience
34:45 Reunion Neuroscience
36:14 MapLight Therapeutiucs
37:41 Hope Medicine
38:59 Regenxbio
