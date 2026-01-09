Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
M Ventures: pharma CVC and biotech innovation in 2026
Welcome to our first episode for 2026.
Today, we're joined by Hakan Goker, Managing Director at M Ventures, the strategic corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA. With over two decades in biotech investing, Hakan has driven transformative deals in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and beyond, including standout 2025 investments like FoRx Therapeutics and portfolio milestones such as Artios' FDA Fast Track designation.
As we kick off 2026 at Beyond Biotech, Hakan shares insights on corporate VC advantages, emerging therapeutic priorities, and the industry's evolving landscape amid rising M&A and AI innovation.
1:10 Meet Hakan Goka
4:37 About M Ventures and pharma CVC
8:14 Sourcing innovative biotechs
12:52 How M Ventures works with Merck KGaA
16:54 M Ventures in 2025
24:46 Areas to watch in the new year
29:19 Looking forward to 2026
32:20 The next big thing in biotech?
33:08 Advice for biotechs pitching CVC
