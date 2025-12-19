Johnson & Johnson’s hematology portfolio: breakthroughs to watch

Welcome to our final episode for 2025. We’re taking a little break for the holidays but we’ll be back again on Friday 9th of January to kick off our year with the Managing Director of Merck KGaA’s M Ventures, Hakan Goker.

Today, though, I’m joined by Ester in t’Groen of Johnson & Johnson.

Fresh off the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, where J&J presented over 60 abstracts, Ester shares insights into the company's portfolio and the advances that the company has made over recent years in the hematology space.

She walks us through the real-world evidence for some pretty significant results from the thousands of patients in their clinical trials, and explain what's next for J&J in hematology in 2026—including some exciting readouts.

01:14 - Meet Ester in t'Groen

02:37 - Winning the Kilmer Medal

06:32 - J&J's key focus areas

07:32 - The hematology portfolio

19:07 - All about ASH 2025

23:49 - The MajesTEC-3 data

27:43 - The value of real-world datasets

32:06 - Looking forward into 2026

