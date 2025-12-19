Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Johnson & Johnson’s hematology portfolio: breakthroughs to watch
Welcome to our final episode for 2025. We’re taking a little break for the holidays but we’ll be back again on Friday 9th of January to kick off our year with the Managing Director of Merck KGaA’s M Ventures, Hakan Goker.
Today, though, I’m joined by Ester in t’Groen of Johnson & Johnson.
Fresh off the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, where J&J presented over 60 abstracts, Ester shares insights into the company's portfolio and the advances that the company has made over recent years in the hematology space.
She walks us through the real-world evidence for some pretty significant results from the thousands of patients in their clinical trials, and explain what's next for J&J in hematology in 2026—including some exciting readouts.
01:14 - Meet Ester in t'Groen
02:37 - Winning the Kilmer Medal
06:32 - J&J's key focus areas
07:32 - The hematology portfolio
19:07 - All about ASH 2025
23:49 - The MajesTEC-3 data
27:43 - The value of real-world datasets
32:06 - Looking forward into 2026
