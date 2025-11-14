Meet Fusix Biotech: 2025 BIO-Europe Startup Spotlight champion revolutionizing oncology

Last week saw more than 5,900 people from 3,200 companies gather in Vienna, Austria, for the continent’s largest biopharma partnering conference, BIO-Europe. Over three days the world’s top pharma companies, most innovative biotechs, and life science professionals from 60 countries took more than 32,000 one-on-one meetings, made the connections, and sealed deals that will drive the industry forward into 2026 and beyond.

Among the highlights of BIO-Europe this year was the Startup Spotlight contest. This exciting competition offers biotech entrepreneurs an affordable opportunity to engage with top-tier investors and other important players in the biotech industry and to take their business to the next level. Eight finalists made their pitches at BIO Europe and one, Fusix Biotech from Germany, came out on top.

This week on Beyond Biotech I’m joined by Fusix Biotech’s Managing Director and co-founder, Jennifer Altomonte, who tells me about her journey through the industry, Fusix’s InFUSE platform, and what it’s like to pitch – and win – one of the most important biopharma startup competitions of the year.

01:34 Meet Jennifer Altomonte

05:12 Co-founding Fusix Biotech

10:37 Fusix Biotech and the InFUSE platform

18:50 Intellectual property for a young company

20:04 The BIO-Europe Startup Spotlight

23:47 The impact of the competition win

29:05 The milestones ahead

30:33 What does a successful 2026 look like for Fusix Biotech?

31:56 Learn more about Fusix Biotech

