Pichia pastoris: the microbial protein expression platform you’re probably underestimating

Today we’re diving into the world of expression systems with Iskandar Dib, of Validogen and we’ll explore the remarkable potential of Pichia pastoris, a methylotrophic yeast that’s revolutionizing pharmaceutical protein production and beyond.

From industrial enzymes to biomaterials, food, feed, and diagnostics, Pichia offers a reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient platform for recombinant protein expression.

Iskandar explains how biotechs can unlock Pichia’s full potential through Validogen’s sophisticated tools and strategies, fine-tuning protein expression with innovative genetic approaches and robust screening systems to deliver unmatched yields and quality.

01:06 Why Pichia is often overlooked or underestimated

03:29 The basics of Pichia pastoris

05:25 How Pichia compares to microbial hosts like E.coli

08:14 Key advantages over mammalian cell systems

10:21 Pichia as a system for secreted production

11:30 Pichia and post-translational modifications

14:30 The challenges of working with Pichia

16:25 Strain optimization and genetic engineering

17:29 Meet Iskandar Dib and Validogen

19:03 The UNLOCK PICHIA platform

24:00 Real-world applications of Pichia pastoris in biopharma

27:19 When Pichia outperforms expectations

28:25 Adapting Pichia for emerging fields

30:23 Advice for those considering Pichia pastoris for protein expression

33:23 Learn more about Validogen

