Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Pichia pastoris: the microbial protein expression platform you’re probably underestimating
Today we’re diving into the world of expression systems with Iskandar Dib, of Validogen and we’ll explore the remarkable potential of Pichia pastoris, a methylotrophic yeast that’s revolutionizing pharmaceutical protein production and beyond.
From industrial enzymes to biomaterials, food, feed, and diagnostics, Pichia offers a reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient platform for recombinant protein expression.
Iskandar explains how biotechs can unlock Pichia’s full potential through Validogen’s sophisticated tools and strategies, fine-tuning protein expression with innovative genetic approaches and robust screening systems to deliver unmatched yields and quality.
01:06 Why Pichia is often overlooked or underestimated
03:29 The basics of Pichia pastoris
05:25 How Pichia compares to microbial hosts like E.coli
08:14 Key advantages over mammalian cell systems
10:21 Pichia as a system for secreted production
11:30 Pichia and post-translational modifications
14:30 The challenges of working with Pichia
16:25 Strain optimization and genetic engineering
17:29 Meet Iskandar Dib and Validogen
19:03 The UNLOCK PICHIA platform
24:00 Real-world applications of Pichia pastoris in biopharma
27:19 When Pichia outperforms expectations
28:25 Adapting Pichia for emerging fields
30:23 Advice for those considering Pichia pastoris for protein expression
33:23 Learn more about Validogen
This episode is sponsored by Validogen.
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter
To dive deeper into the topic: