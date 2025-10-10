Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Contraline's ADAM in the clinic: towards a new era of male contraception?
When it comes to contraception, most of the innovation in the last century has focused on providing contraceptive alternatives for women. The contraceptive pill was approved by the FDA in 1960, the first IUD approved in 1968, and the female condom in 1993. For men, however, there has been little advancement since the invention of the rubber condom in 1855 and the first vasectomies in humans around the turn of the 20th century.
Contraline is a biotechnology company that is aiming to change that record. They are currently heading into Phase II trials with a therapy that they claim is reliable, long lasting, easy to use, and reversible. This week, I talk with Kevin Eisenfrats, CEO of Contraline, about the challenges of bringing a new contraceptive to market, how to manage clinical trials on multiple continents, and what the world might look like if the contraceptive burden passes from women to men.
01:21 Kevin Eisenfrats and Contraline
07:28 Contraline’s ADAM
09:09 How ADAM works
11:39 Reversibility is a differentiator for ADAM
14:01 Hormonal gels and contraception
17:14 The phase I trial in Australia
21:47 The implantation process
25:07 Moving into phase II
27:04 The male contraception market
29:30 Fundraising for male contraception
33:06 The gendered burden of contraception
34:54 The future of male contraception
36:49 The cultural and social impact of male contraception
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter
To dive deeper into the topic: