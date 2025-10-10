Contraline's ADAM in the clinic: towards a new era of male contraception?

When it comes to contraception, most of the innovation in the last century has focused on providing contraceptive alternatives for women. The contraceptive pill was approved by the FDA in 1960, the first IUD approved in 1968, and the female condom in 1993. For men, however, there has been little advancement since the invention of the rubber condom in 1855 and the first vasectomies in humans around the turn of the 20th century.

Contraline is a biotechnology company that is aiming to change that record. They are currently heading into Phase II trials with a therapy that they claim is reliable, long lasting, easy to use, and reversible. This week, I talk with Kevin Eisenfrats, CEO of Contraline, about the challenges of bringing a new contraceptive to market, how to manage clinical trials on multiple continents, and what the world might look like if the contraceptive burden passes from women to men.

01:21 Kevin Eisenfrats and Contraline

07:28 Contraline’s ADAM

09:09 How ADAM works

11:39 Reversibility is a differentiator for ADAM

14:01 Hormonal gels and contraception

17:14 The phase I trial in Australia

21:47 The implantation process

25:07 Moving into phase II

27:04 The male contraception market

29:30 Fundraising for male contraception

33:06 The gendered burden of contraception

34:54 The future of male contraception

36:49 The cultural and social impact of male contraception

