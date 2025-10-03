Raising money in uncertain times: how Splice Bio secured $135 million for its gene therapy play

Raising money in the gene therapy space can be tough right now but, for the right company and with the right team, there is still cash to be found. But how do you connect with investors, how do you get your science in front of the right people, and how do you move from ‘I’m interested’ to ‘I’m signing on the dotted line’?

This week I talk with Gerard Caelles, Chief Business Office of Splice Bio, a company that just closed a $135 million series B fundraising round. I quiz him on the practical steps that biotechs need to take to move from a series A to a series B, the key members of the team that pulled the deal together, how to keep existing investors engaged while bringing new money on-board, and how it feels when it is all done.

01:14 Meet Gerard Caelles

04:34 The Splice Bio platform

12:34 Raising $135 million in uncertain times

15:31 Laying the groundwork for a series B

18:15 Building a fundraising team

20:45 Identifying and approaching new investors

22:38 Fundraising challenges in 2025

26:37 Refining the strategy and pitch

29:00 Choosing lead investors

31:59 Keeping existing investors on board

34:12 A look behind the scenes

37:52 What’s next for Splice Bio

42:10 Learn more about Splice Bio

