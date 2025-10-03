Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Raising money in uncertain times: how Splice Bio secured $135 million for its gene therapy play
Raising money in the gene therapy space can be tough right now but, for the right company and with the right team, there is still cash to be found. But how do you connect with investors, how do you get your science in front of the right people, and how do you move from ‘I’m interested’ to ‘I’m signing on the dotted line’?
This week I talk with Gerard Caelles, Chief Business Office of Splice Bio, a company that just closed a $135 million series B fundraising round. I quiz him on the practical steps that biotechs need to take to move from a series A to a series B, the key members of the team that pulled the deal together, how to keep existing investors engaged while bringing new money on-board, and how it feels when it is all done.
01:14 Meet Gerard Caelles
04:34 The Splice Bio platform
12:34 Raising $135 million in uncertain times
15:31 Laying the groundwork for a series B
18:15 Building a fundraising team
20:45 Identifying and approaching new investors
22:38 Fundraising challenges in 2025
26:37 Refining the strategy and pitch
29:00 Choosing lead investors
31:59 Keeping existing investors on board
34:12 A look behind the scenes
37:52 What’s next for Splice Bio
42:10 Learn more about Splice Bio
