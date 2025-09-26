Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
What’s next in immunology & inflammation R&D: The trends to watch
Immunology and inflammation are hot topics in biotech and biopharma, and innovations are emerging that can change the game for patients suffering from autoimmune, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disease. For top pharma companies, identifying these innovations early is essential and, for university labs, spinouts and startups, getting their science in front of the right industry partners is key. So how does science meet industry, and how can top pharma and venture investors find the next blockbuster?
This week I sat down with Joseph Ferner of Inpart, the author of a new R&D Trends Report on Immunology and Inflammation. He explained the shape of the research landscape, the areas that are generating the most interest amongst industry and investors, and the ways in which digital platforms are helping innovative scientists connect with those who have the experience and finance to bring their technologies and therapies to market.
02:18 The 2025 Immunology and Inflammation R&D Trends Report
08:30 Priorities and challenges in immunology and inflammation research
10:18 The impact of immune system complexity on drug development
13:12 The challenge of clinical heterogeneity
15:33 The role of organoids in immunology and inflammation R&D
17:10 Comparing organoid models to animal models
19:51 The R&D landscape in 2025
22:40 Popular modalities in immunology and inflammation research
24:45 The top innovations in the 2025 R&D Trends Report
28:56 How to score and rank innovations in a rapidly evolving market
33:22 Engagement trends between researchers and industry partners
37:09 Why companies decline to engage with academic researchers
43:36 The Inpart Connect platform and how it works
48:49 Looking forward to the next R&D Trends Report
