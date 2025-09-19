Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
BIOSPAIN 2025: Why 1000 companies from more than 40 countries will gather in Barcelona this year
Partnering conferences are where many deals in the biotech industry get made. With investors and top pharma companies on hand to meet with founders, learn about new science, and put money on the table for promising biotech, it’s little wonder that the biggest partnering events attract hundreds of innovators and thousands of attendees.
One of the largest industry partnering events in Europe is BIOSPAIN. This year BIOSPAIN will take place in Barcelona, and the Catalan city will welcome participants from more than 40 countries for three days of exhibitions, partnering meetings, and presentations from industry leaders. Labiotech will be on the ground reporting from BIOSPAIN this year, and so we sat down with Stewart Medina fromBIOSPAIN to find out exactly what’s in store.
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter
To dive deeper into the topic:
- Catalonia: A biotech hub going from strength to strength, with Barcelona at its core
- 10 biotech companies you should know about in Spain
- 20 years of BIOSPAIN – The evolution of an international biotech event