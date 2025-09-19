BIOSPAIN 2025: Why 1000 companies from more than 40 countries will gather in Barcelona this year

Partnering conferences are where many deals in the biotech industry get made. With investors and top pharma companies on hand to meet with founders, learn about new science, and put money on the table for promising biotech, it’s little wonder that the biggest partnering events attract hundreds of innovators and thousands of attendees.

One of the largest industry partnering events in Europe is BIOSPAIN. This year BIOSPAIN will take place in Barcelona, and the Catalan city will welcome participants from more than 40 countries for three days of exhibitions, partnering meetings, and presentations from industry leaders. Labiotech will be on the ground reporting from BIOSPAIN this year, and so we sat down with Stewart Medina fromBIOSPAIN to find out exactly what’s in store.

