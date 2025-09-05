Navigating the biotech development journey from first steps to global scale with Lonza

Lonza is one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. They work alongside a broad range of customers – from emerging biotechs to top global pharmaceutical companies – to transform therapeutic discoveries into life-saving and life-enhancing treatments for their patients.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza has embraced innovation and kept pace with a fast-changing world for more than 125 years. They are a leader in both established and emerging technologies and today their 19,000 employees across more than 30 sites on five continents generate annual sales of more than $4.4 billion.

We sat down with Alice Harrison, Global Technical Director (CMC and Analytics), and Megan Mason, Global Process Development Implementation Manager, to learn more about how Lonza is helping innovators large and small develop and scale their therapies and deliver better outcomes for patients worldwide.

