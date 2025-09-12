Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
AION Labs is building innovative biotechs with top pharma partners in Israel
How can you guarantee that top pharma will be interested in investing in your biotech startup? How can you be sure that the target you are focused on will be attractive to industry partners? And can AI help drive this interest and deliver these partnerships?
These are questions that this week’s guest, Mati Gill, CEO of AION Labs in Israel, is perfectly positioned to answer.
AION Labs has an innovative company creation process that empowers scientists and startups to tackle high-impact pharma challenges with AI, backed by top-tier data, funding, and expertise from global pharma partners. In the middle of a transformative decade for AI-driven drug discovery, and with Israel poised to play an increasingly significant part, Mati explains how venture studios are helping to foster groundbreaking solutions for global health challenges.
01:07 Meet Mati Gill
07:19 The biotech industry in Israel
09:38 How the Israeli biotech industry is changing with AI and other technologies
13:01 The biggest challenges facing Israeli biotechs and biopharma
18:07 AION Labs and its mission
20:27 AION Building and AION Seeding
24:03 Why top pharma wants to partner with AION Labs startups
27:53 Workshopping startup ideas with top pharma companies
32:04 The future of venture studios like AION Labs
36:33 At the intersection of AI, biotech, and Israel’s innovation ecosystem
39:24 Advice for entrepreneurs and scientists
