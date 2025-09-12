AION Labs is building innovative biotechs with top pharma partners in Israel

How can you guarantee that top pharma will be interested in investing in your biotech startup? How can you be sure that the target you are focused on will be attractive to industry partners? And can AI help drive this interest and deliver these partnerships?

These are questions that this week’s guest, Mati Gill, CEO of AION Labs in Israel, is perfectly positioned to answer.

AION Labs has an innovative company creation process that empowers scientists and startups to tackle high-impact pharma challenges with AI, backed by top-tier data, funding, and expertise from global pharma partners. In the middle of a transformative decade for AI-driven drug discovery, and with Israel poised to play an increasingly significant part, Mati explains how venture studios are helping to foster groundbreaking solutions for global health challenges.

01:07 Meet Mati Gill

07:19 The biotech industry in Israel

09:38 How the Israeli biotech industry is changing with AI and other technologies

13:01 The biggest challenges facing Israeli biotechs and biopharma

18:07 AION Labs and its mission

20:27 AION Building and AION Seeding

24:03 Why top pharma wants to partner with AION Labs startups

27:53 Workshopping startup ideas with top pharma companies

32:04 The future of venture studios like AION Labs

36:33 At the intersection of AI, biotech, and Israel’s innovation ecosystem

39:24 Advice for entrepreneurs and scientists

