Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Are next-generation psychedelics the way forward for addressing treatment resistant depression?
Nearly 1 billion people around the world suffer from mental health disorders, with the global economic cost of those disorders expected to reach $6 trillion by 2030.
One of the most common of those mental health disorders is depressive disorder, commonly called depression, with some 280 million people suffering from either mild, moderate or severe depression.
Conventional treatments for depression such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can work for many people but for some suffering from treatment resistant depression, options can be limited, but some new therapies are in the clinic and might offer some hope.
Beckley PsyTech is a UK biotech that is working with next-generation psychedelic-based compounds administered in a short clinic visit once every two months. With positive results from their recent Phase 2B study and a partnership with atai Life Sciences, Beckley believes they are on their way to redefining how depression is treated.
01:38 Meet Cosmo Feilding
03:04 Beckley PsyTech, its mission and its focus
08:36 BPL-003 and next generation psychedelics
11:16 Intranasal delivery and its advantages
14:26 Psychedelics in the clinic and Phase IIb trial results
18:32 Safety: suicide signals and adverse events
21:02 Applications for psychedelics outside of depression
24:11 The global economic costs of mental health disorders
27:40 Comparing Beckley PsyTech to Compass Pathways and GH Research
35:26 Regulatory hurdles and the stigma around psychedelics
38:14 Partnering with atai Life Sciences and the future of Beckley PsyTech
43:16 Milestones ahead for Beckley PsyTech
45:44 A future vision for patients suffering from depression
