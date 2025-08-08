Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Day One DNA: How and why the UK is betting on whole genome sequencing for every newborn
The UK is preparing to change the game for healthcare - but why, how, and what will it cost?
Recently the UK government announced plans to sequence the DNA of every baby born in that country. A part of the country’s 10 Year Health Plan, the program aims to identify rare genetic diseases early, prevent harms from delayed treatment and reduce future healthcare costs for the NHS. Yet along with those potential upsides come a range of ethical and practical questions, too: who guards the sequenced data, who can access it, how can consent be informed, managed and withdrawn years later, and what is the best way to gather the genetic material required to fully sequence the DNA of 700,000 infants each year?
This week, I spoke to Neil Ward of PacBio to understand more about this program, compare it to other national genome sequencing programs in Europe and Asia, and discuss the promise of unlocking the ‘language of life’.
02:02 Meet Neil Ward
09:10 PacBio, its mission, and its current focus
17:13 The UK national newborn gene sequencing effort
21:20 Ethical and practical challenges for national newborn sequencing
24:34 Short-read versus long-read sequencing
30:48 Dried blood spots versus cord blood
35:57 Lessons for the UK from Thailand
38:58 Trends in national newborn screening programs worldwide
41:46 What parents and policymakers must know
45:20 Exciting things in the genomics space on the horizon
