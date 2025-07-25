Cryoport Systems on the state of the ATMP market and the importance of supply chain resilience

With supply chain management and optimization, risk management, and the capacity to address global markets efficiently and effectively top of mind for all growing biotechs, I'm excited to be joined by Alison Pritchard, Vice President, Business Development at Cryoport Systems, to learn more about how they support life science innovators worldwide.

Cryoport Systems evolved alongside the life science industry and expanded its capabilities into full-scale supply chain management solutions that support the critical journeys of the biopharmaceutical, reproductive medicine, and animal health markets.

In this episode we look at the ATMP market, the regulatory landscape in EMEA, and the importance of supply chain resilience for cutting edge therapies, whether from established pharmaceutical companies or emerging biotechs and startups.

00:02:14 The state of the ATMP market in 2025

00:07:20 Regulatory trends in EMEA

00:13:53 Operational and supply chain challenges

00:22:13 Lessons in supply chain resilience

00:28:56 Outsourcing trends in biotech

00:37:34 Geopolitical influences on the ATMP supply chain

00:40:39 Cryoport Systems' plans for the future

00:45:53 Final word

