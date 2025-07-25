Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Cryoport Systems on the state of the ATMP market and the importance of supply chain resilience
With supply chain management and optimization, risk management, and the capacity to address global markets efficiently and effectively top of mind for all growing biotechs, I'm excited to be joined by Alison Pritchard, Vice President, Business Development at Cryoport Systems, to learn more about how they support life science innovators worldwide.
Cryoport Systems evolved alongside the life science industry and expanded its capabilities into full-scale supply chain management solutions that support the critical journeys of the biopharmaceutical, reproductive medicine, and animal health markets.
In this episode we look at the ATMP market, the regulatory landscape in EMEA, and the importance of supply chain resilience for cutting edge therapies, whether from established pharmaceutical companies or emerging biotechs and startups.
00:02:14 The state of the ATMP market in 2025
00:07:20 Regulatory trends in EMEA
00:13:53 Operational and supply chain challenges
00:22:13 Lessons in supply chain resilience
00:28:56 Outsourcing trends in biotech
00:37:34 Geopolitical influences on the ATMP supply chain
00:40:39 Cryoport Systems' plans for the future
00:45:53 Final word
