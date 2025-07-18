Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Taking the fight to inflammatory disease: InflaRx’s first-in-class C5a/C5aR signaling pathway strategy
Inflammatory diseases involve excessive or ongoing inflammation that damages tissues and affects many different human systems, including digestion, immunity, circulation, breathing, and the nervous system. The demand for anti-inflammatory treatments is growing quickly and is tipped to top a quarter of a trillion dollars within the decade as cases increase and new approaches to address inflammation emerge.
This week, I had the chance to talk to Niels Riedemann, CEO and Founder of InflaRx, about his company’s first-in-class approach to fighting inflammation, and what the future might hold for his “pipeline in a product”.
01:26 Introducing Niels Riedemann
04:28 InflaRx and its mission
06:37 The competitive landscape in anti-inflammatory therapeutics
07:21 The market for anti-inflammatories
08:40 The challenge of taking a drug from R&D to commercialization
11:06 The science behind the C5a and C5aR approach
14:37 Why is InflaRx the first to focus on these selective inhibitors?
19:18 The importance of the MAC formation
21:05 InflaRx and its disease targets
25:46 Applications beyond anti-inflammatories
27:50 Lessons learned from the clinic
29:54 Growth forecasts for InflaRx
31:48 Different approaches to addressing inflammation
33:51 The role of academia in breakthrough therapies
36:11 Beyond Europe and North America, addressing the global demand for therapeutics
