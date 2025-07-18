Taking the fight to inflammatory disease: InflaRx’s first-in-class C5a/C5aR signaling pathway strategy

Inflammatory diseases involve excessive or ongoing inflammation that damages tissues and affects many different human systems, including digestion, immunity, circulation, breathing, and the nervous system. The demand for anti-inflammatory treatments is growing quickly and is tipped to top a quarter of a trillion dollars within the decade as cases increase and new approaches to address inflammation emerge.

This week, I had the chance to talk to Niels Riedemann, CEO and Founder of InflaRx, about his company’s first-in-class approach to fighting inflammation, and what the future might hold for his “pipeline in a product”.

01:26 Introducing Niels Riedemann

04:28 InflaRx and its mission

06:37 The competitive landscape in anti-inflammatory therapeutics

07:21 The market for anti-inflammatories

08:40 The challenge of taking a drug from R&D to commercialization

11:06 The science behind the C5a and C5aR approach

14:37 Why is InflaRx the first to focus on these selective inhibitors?

19:18 The importance of the MAC formation

21:05 InflaRx and its disease targets

25:46 Applications beyond anti-inflammatories

27:50 Lessons learned from the clinic

29:54 Growth forecasts for InflaRx

31:48 Different approaches to addressing inflammation

33:51 The role of academia in breakthrough therapies

36:11 Beyond Europe and North America, addressing the global demand for therapeutics

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter

To dive deeper into the topic: