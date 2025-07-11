Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
How OMass Therapeutics is tackling congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a rare genetic disorder
Ros Deegan is an industry leader and the CEO of OMass Therapeutics, an Oxford-based biotechnology company discovering medicines against highly-validated target ecosystems, such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes.
OMass’s MC2 program targeting Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, or CAH, is set to enter the clinic this year and in our interview today she walks me through how the company is preparing for their trials, how their approach differs to existing treatment options, and the impact on patient lives they hope to have. A leader in the UK biopharma industry, she also explains the strengths of the UK industry and how it can maintain an edge in the face of competition from Europe and the US.
01:07 Meet Ros Deegan
02:36 Cambridge and INSEAD
04:24 Building industry experience
05:16 Biotech in the US vs Biotech in the UK
06:19 OMass: mission and ambition
07:16 Funding the mission
08:18 The importance of partnerships
09:17 Industry and government
10:37 OMass and CAH
13:11 The differentiator for patient outcomes
14:49 Into the clinic in 2025
16:31 CAH patients and patient groups
19:29 The importance of hiring the right people
20:55 The Oxford ‘brand’ in biotechnology
22:17 Preparing for the clinic
23:43 Regulation and manufacturing
26:17 Partnering with top pharma
27:35 The importance of building value
28:41 How the UK can compete on a global scale
30:39 What’s next for OMass
32:59 The future of targeting rare disease
