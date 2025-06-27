Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Humacyte: Saving lives with lab-grown blood vessels in conflict zones
Trauma surgeons in Ukraine operating theaters saved lives and limbs thanks to the innovative lab-grown blood vessels from US biotech, Humacyte.
Humacyte is pioneering a platform that enables the investigation, development, and manufacture of bioengineered human tissues and organs that are designed to be universally implantable, off-the-shelf, and regenerative, with the goal of treating a wide variety of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions.
This week I had the chance to speak to Humacyte founder, President and Chief Executive Laura Niklason about the company she has built, the science she is driving forward, and the real-world applications for Humacyte’s lab-grown blood vessels in some of the most devastating and dangerous conflicts.
1:00 Introducing Laura Niklason
4:50 Humacyte and its mission
6:27 Competitive landscape
7:45 Partnering for scale
9:49 How to grow blood vessels in the lab
11:47 Implanting the vessels
13:32 Human vessels vs synthetic vessels
15:10 The manufacturing process
16:23 Overcoming skepticism, demonstrating value
19:01 Navigating the regulatory approval process
21:17 The role of the Department of Defense in innovative biotech
22:30 Using Humacyte vessels in the field
23:20 Humacyte vessels in the Ukraine War
28:22 Lessons from the Ukraine War
30:09 Goals for the coming years
33:35 Scaling manufacturing
