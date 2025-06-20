Special Episode: The 2025 BIO International Convention

Much of the attention of the biotech industry has been focused on the city of Boston this week as the annual BIO International Convention hit town.

BIO is the world’s largest partnering conference for the biopharma industry and thousands of innovators, out-licensors, venture capitalists, top pharma dealmakers, thought leaders and more than a few politicians gathered for three days of meetings, presentations, and networking.

In this week’s episode we meet three innovators on the floor in Boston and find out what their BIO experience has been like, how their partnering meetings have progressed, what’s surprised them, and how it feels to be in the middle of the biggest biopharma conference of the year.

This week’s episode is brought to you by Inpart.

If you're in life sciences, you know how complex partnering can be — whether you're searching for the right innovation, managing a portfolio of alliances, or navigating the path from first meeting to signed deal. That’s where Inpart comes in.

Inpart is a platform built specifically for partnering in pharma, biotech, and research. It brings together the tools, data, and workflows teams need to scout opportunities, manage submissions, and keep partnerships on track: from discovery through to alliance execution.

Whether you're on the lookout for external innovation or trying to simplify internal coordination, Inpart helps you partner more strategically and move faster.

To learn more, visit inpart.io.

0:00 The ‘Beyond Biotech’ BIO International Convention Special

01:58 Purespring Therapeutics CEO Haseeb Ahmad

14:10 Inpart Chief Business Officer Patrick Speedie

25:44 Newbiologix CEO Igor Fisch

