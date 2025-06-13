Alex Telford on AI, drug discovery, digital twins, and the most interesting questions in biotech

What are the most interesting questions in biotech, and is it even possible to find answers to those questions?

Alex Telford is the co-founder of Convoke and a biotech blogger from the San Francisco Bay Area. His blog post, 'Some questions about biotech that I find interesting' provoked conversations online as readers engaged with questions about topics as diverse as the impacts of regulation, the role of serendipity in drug discovery, clinical trial failure rates, and the best structure for governing large pharmaceutical companies companies.

In this episode Alex explains the work he is doing at Convoke before opening the door to his insatiable curiosity about the biotech industry.

01:17 Introducing Alex Telford

04:28 The business of biotech

09:02 Convoke and its mission

14:21 ‘Some questions about biotech that I find interesting’

16:57 Why founders should be writing and blogging

18:44 Generating good questions about biotech

20:50 AI and its role in drug discovery

26:21 Will AI mean the end of serendipitous drug discovery?

28:15 Regulatory challenges for biotech

34:17 Is the FDA a net positive or net negative for the industry?

36:56 The unanswerable questions in biotech

39:00 Digital twins in biotechnology

42:15 The next interesting questions in biotech

