Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Alex Telford on AI, drug discovery, digital twins, and the most interesting questions in biotech
What are the most interesting questions in biotech, and is it even possible to find answers to those questions?
Alex Telford is the co-founder of Convoke and a biotech blogger from the San Francisco Bay Area. His blog post, 'Some questions about biotech that I find interesting' provoked conversations online as readers engaged with questions about topics as diverse as the impacts of regulation, the role of serendipity in drug discovery, clinical trial failure rates, and the best structure for governing large pharmaceutical companies companies.
In this episode Alex explains the work he is doing at Convoke before opening the door to his insatiable curiosity about the biotech industry.
01:17 Introducing Alex Telford
04:28 The business of biotech
09:02 Convoke and its mission
14:21 ‘Some questions about biotech that I find interesting’
16:57 Why founders should be writing and blogging
18:44 Generating good questions about biotech
20:50 AI and its role in drug discovery
26:21 Will AI mean the end of serendipitous drug discovery?
28:15 Regulatory challenges for biotech
34:17 Is the FDA a net positive or net negative for the industry?
36:56 The unanswerable questions in biotech
39:00 Digital twins in biotechnology
42:15 The next interesting questions in biotech
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter
To dive deeper into the topic: