Corporate venture capital and biotechnology in 2025: challenges, opportunities, and threats

When biotechs start fundraising they regularly turn to the venture capital market seeking investment. The pool of VC money can be large, and part of that pool is corporate venture capital. Backed by firms keen to identify the next big thing in biotechnology, corporate VC money can be an attractive way for biotechs to raise funds privately while benefiting from the support and expertise of corporate supporters.

This week I talked with Paolo Di Giorgio and Regina Hodits of Angelini Ventures, the corporate VC arm of Angelini Industries, itself the parent company of Angelini Pharma. Paolo and Regina lay out their perspective on the current fundraising landscape, identify the trends and opportunities for innovative biotechs in Europe, and walk me though the biggest threats to the biotech investment market they see on the near horizon.

01:15 Introducing Paolo Di Giorgio

04:00 Introducing Regine Hodits

05:31 The mission of Angelini Ventures

09:55 Focus areas and investments in early stage science

14:30 The state of venture capital investment in biotech in 2025

17:48 Why biotechs should favor corporate venture capital

20:43 Why networking and expertise matter in fundraising

26:05 The therapeutic areas and modalities that are hot right now

29:19 Geographic focus for corporate venture capital

33:28 Threats on the horizon

36:36 What keeps a corporate VC investor up at night?

40:13 Keep in touch with Angelini Ventures

