Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Inside Flagship Pioneering's strategy: How this VC turns ideas into biotech giants
Flagship Pioneering doesn't go out to find the next big thing in biotech when investing their billions in fund capital - instead, they take a different route.
Flagship Pioneering has founded more than 100 companies in the life sciences worth in total an estimated $75 billion. With a proven model for biotech startup success and a culture designed to surface new and interesting ideas, Flagship offers a different approach to biotech funding that is paying off time and again.
In this episode I talk with Lovisa Afzelius, a General Partner at Flagship, uncover the ways in which Flagship is shaking up the biotech funding model, and come to understand the reasons why others will have a hard time imitating its success.
This episode is brought to you by Jubilant Biosys.
01:52 Meet Lovisa Afzelius
03:37 Learning lessons in big pharma
04:56 From top pharma to startup biotech
07:23 Two different worlds and ways of thinking
08:29 Flagship Pioneering
13:39 Finding the right people
18:13 Deploying capital to create value
21:06 Expanding into new markets
21:55 How does the Flagship model identify disruptors so well?
24:20 Why don’t others emulate the Flagship model?
25:36 Building a culture of ‘yes, and…’
27:47 Learning from the companies that don’t succeed
30:49 Artificial intelligence and biology
35:19 Lessons from business that never found market fit
37:29 The future for Flagship
39:55 The importance of diversity in biotech
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter
To dive deeper into the topic: