Inside Flagship Pioneering's strategy: How this VC turns ideas into biotech giants

Flagship Pioneering doesn't go out to find the next big thing in biotech when investing their billions in fund capital - instead, they take a different route.

Flagship Pioneering has founded more than 100 companies in the life sciences worth in total an estimated $75 billion. With a proven model for biotech startup success and a culture designed to surface new and interesting ideas, Flagship offers a different approach to biotech funding that is paying off time and again.

In this episode I talk with Lovisa Afzelius, a General Partner at Flagship, uncover the ways in which Flagship is shaking up the biotech funding model, and come to understand the reasons why others will have a hard time imitating its success.

This episode is brought to you by Jubilant Biosys.

01:52 Meet Lovisa Afzelius

03:37 Learning lessons in big pharma

04:56 From top pharma to startup biotech

07:23 Two different worlds and ways of thinking

08:29 Flagship Pioneering

13:39 Finding the right people

18:13 Deploying capital to create value

21:06 Expanding into new markets

21:55 How does the Flagship model identify disruptors so well?

24:20 Why don’t others emulate the Flagship model?

25:36 Building a culture of ‘yes, and…’

27:47 Learning from the companies that don’t succeed

30:49 Artificial intelligence and biology

35:19 Lessons from business that never found market fit

37:29 The future for Flagship

39:55 The importance of diversity in biotech

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter

To dive deeper into the topic: