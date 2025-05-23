How generative AI and 'Photoshop for proteins' are transforming biopharma R&D

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is already changing how people research, communicate, and interact, but its biggest impacts on biotech are still to come.

Cradle is a Dutch-Swiss biotech startup founded in 2021 that has developed a web-based software platform leveraging GenAI to accelerate protein design and optimization, aiding scientists in biotechnology R&D. Cradle’s technology integrates AI with wet lab experimentation, doubling the speed of most projects compared to industry benchmarks.

In this episode I talk to Cradle co-founder Elise de Reus to discover how their software platform is putting the ‘tech’ into biotech, and learn how some of the biggest names in pharma R&D are coming to rely on Cradle to accelerate their experimentation and get therapies to patients faster.

01:30 A passion for biotech from a young age

03:20 First experiences in the industry

07:23 Cradle and its mission

09:08 Generative AI at Cradle

10:27 Partnering and collaborations

13:37 Taking generative AI into the wet lab

14:43 A techbio company, not a biotech company

17:36 “Photoshop for proteins”

18:29 Use case: animal free food

20:17 Use case: medicines

23:56 Use case: sustainable materials

25:12 The Cradle business model

28:17 Technical challenges

29:48 Regulatory challenges

31:44 Where AI will have the greatest impact

33:29 The most exciting things to come

