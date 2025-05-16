Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world.
Fighting mucopolysaccharidosis type I, a rare disease, by reprogramming B-cells
There are cell therapies, gene therapies, and biologics – and then there is Immusoft.
Immusoft sits at the nexus point of some of the most innovative approaches in biopharma, and their Immune System Programming platform is unique in its capacity to address the rare disease, MPS I.
This week we talk with Immusoft CEO Sean Ainsworth to learn more about his journey in biotechnology, the work that Immusoft is doing in B-cell reprogramming and unpack some of the positive results that the company recently shared at the WORLD Symposium.
01:08 Early interests in biotechnology
03:21 First experiences in biotech entrepreneurship
04:29 Startup exits and liquidity events
07:32 Influences and mentors
08:43 Immusoft and its mission
09:28 Programming B-cells
13:08 Disease targets
14:55 Encountering and overcoming technical challenges
15:53 MPS I
17:38 Differentiation for MPS I patients
19:42 WORLD Symposium 2025
20:23 What’s next in the clinic
21:25 Urgency vs safety
24:26 At the nexus of cell therapy, gene therapy, and biologics
27:20 Manufacturing, scaling, and funding
30:31 Next on the horizon for Immusoft
