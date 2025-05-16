Fighting mucopolysaccharidosis type I, a rare disease, by reprogramming B-cells

There are cell therapies, gene therapies, and biologics – and then there is Immusoft.

Immusoft sits at the nexus point of some of the most innovative approaches in biopharma, and their Immune System Programming platform is unique in its capacity to address the rare disease, MPS I.

This week we talk with Immusoft CEO Sean Ainsworth to learn more about his journey in biotechnology, the work that Immusoft is doing in B-cell reprogramming and unpack some of the positive results that the company recently shared at the WORLD Symposium.

01:08 Early interests in biotechnology

03:21 First experiences in biotech entrepreneurship

04:29 Startup exits and liquidity events

07:32 Influences and mentors

08:43 Immusoft and its mission

09:28 Programming B-cells

13:08 Disease targets

14:55 Encountering and overcoming technical challenges

15:53 MPS I

17:38 Differentiation for MPS I patients

19:42 WORLD Symposium 2025

20:23 What’s next in the clinic

21:25 Urgency vs safety

24:26 At the nexus of cell therapy, gene therapy, and biologics

27:20 Manufacturing, scaling, and funding

30:31 Next on the horizon for Immusoft

