Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
TCR-NK: A novel cell therapy transforming cancer treatment
Are TCR-NK treatments the next big thing in cell therapies for cancer patients?
As biotechs and pharma companies continue to innovate to address patient needs in oncology, T-cell receptor therapies, or TCR-Ts, are attracting significant interest and investment. There are already some promising results for TCR-Ts tackling solid tumors – but one Norwegian biotech is taking a slightly different track.
This week, we sit down with Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna, a company with a mission to eliminate solid cancers by pioneering the development of T cell receptor guided natural killer, or TCR-NK, cell therapies.
01:45 Introducing Namir Hassan
03:37 Working at Immunocore
04:40 Lessons learned
06:56 Joining Zelluna as CSO
08:44 Becoming Zelluna CEO
10:20 Taking a biotech company public
12:54 TCR-T and TCR-NK therapies
15:30 Targets for TCR-NK therapies
16:38 Comparing TCR-NK to alternatives
20:16 Early success
21:58 An off-the-shelf-solution for cancer patients
24:16 Manufacturing and scaling
25:13 Partnering with top pharma, accelerating innovation
27:05 Milestones ahead for Zelluna
28:52 The landscape of TCR therapies in oncology
31:38 A final word
