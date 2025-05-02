Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

TCR-NK: A novel cell therapy transforming cancer treatment

Labiotech Episode 145

Are TCR-NK treatments the next big thing in cell therapies for cancer patients?

As biotechs and pharma companies continue to innovate to address patient needs in oncology, T-cell receptor therapies, or TCR-Ts, are attracting significant interest and investment. There are already some promising results for TCR-Ts tackling solid tumors – but one Norwegian biotech is taking a slightly different track.

This week, we sit down with Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna, a company with a mission to eliminate solid cancers by pioneering the development of T cell receptor guided natural killer, or TCR-NK, cell therapies.

01:45                      Introducing Namir Hassan

03:37                      Working at Immunocore

04:40                      Lessons learned

06:56                      Joining Zelluna as CSO

08:44                      Becoming Zelluna CEO

10:20                      Taking a biotech company public

12:54                      TCR-T and TCR-NK therapies

15:30                      Targets for TCR-NK therapies

16:38                      Comparing TCR-NK to alternatives

20:16                      Early success

21:58                      An off-the-shelf-solution for cancer patients

24:16                      Manufacturing and scaling

25:13                      Partnering with top pharma, accelerating innovation

27:05                      Milestones ahead for Zelluna

28:52                      The landscape of TCR therapies in oncology

31:38                      A final word

