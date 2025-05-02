TCR-NK: A novel cell therapy transforming cancer treatment

Are TCR-NK treatments the next big thing in cell therapies for cancer patients?

As biotechs and pharma companies continue to innovate to address patient needs in oncology, T-cell receptor therapies, or TCR-Ts, are attracting significant interest and investment. There are already some promising results for TCR-Ts tackling solid tumors – but one Norwegian biotech is taking a slightly different track.

This week, we sit down with Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna, a company with a mission to eliminate solid cancers by pioneering the development of T cell receptor guided natural killer, or TCR-NK, cell therapies.

01:45 Introducing Namir Hassan

03:37 Working at Immunocore

04:40 Lessons learned

06:56 Joining Zelluna as CSO

08:44 Becoming Zelluna CEO

10:20 Taking a biotech company public

12:54 TCR-T and TCR-NK therapies

15:30 Targets for TCR-NK therapies

16:38 Comparing TCR-NK to alternatives

20:16 Early success

21:58 An off-the-shelf-solution for cancer patients

24:16 Manufacturing and scaling

25:13 Partnering with top pharma, accelerating innovation

27:05 Milestones ahead for Zelluna

28:52 The landscape of TCR therapies in oncology

31:38 A final word

