Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
AI in biotech today, and how it will impact the industry tomorrow
AI is driving innovation across industries, including biotech, but where is its influence felt most and what opportunities for future impact are emerging?
David del Bourgo is the co-founder and CEO of WhiteLab Genomics, an innovative biotech that is leveraging the power of AI to accelerate drug discovery and development from its Paris, Boston, and Montreal bases. In this episode he explains how WhiteLab uses AI technologies to identify targets and engineer vectors, but also offers a wider view of how and where AI is impacting the biotech industry generally.
01:04 Introducing David del Bourgo
04:06 The WhiteLab Genomics mission
10:54 AI in biotech: what’s working now
14:07 AI in biotech: emerging applications
15:58 Regulating AI in biotech and in general
17:21 Acceleration and cost savings thanks to AI
19:09 AI’s impact on accuracy and precision
21:07 The trade-off with AI in biotech
22:38 Why top pharma companies aren’t building their own AI tools
24:43 AI and biomanufacturing
26:58 AI in biotech and pharma operations
28:40 The next impacts of AI in biotech
30:38 Accelerating regulatory review with AI
32:24 Emerging AI techniques in biotech
33:59 The pace of AI innovation
35:21 The next challenge for AI in biotech
36:10 A word for the AI skeptics
