AI in biotech today, and how it will impact the industry tomorrow

AI is driving innovation across industries, including biotech, but where is its influence felt most and what opportunities for future impact are emerging?

David del Bourgo is the co-founder and CEO of WhiteLab Genomics, an innovative biotech that is leveraging the power of AI to accelerate drug discovery and development from its Paris, Boston, and Montreal bases. In this episode he explains how WhiteLab uses AI technologies to identify targets and engineer vectors, but also offers a wider view of how and where AI is impacting the biotech industry generally.

01:04 Introducing David del Bourgo

04:06 The WhiteLab Genomics mission

10:54 AI in biotech: what’s working now

14:07 AI in biotech: emerging applications

15:58 Regulating AI in biotech and in general

17:21 Acceleration and cost savings thanks to AI

19:09 AI’s impact on accuracy and precision

21:07 The trade-off with AI in biotech

22:38 Why top pharma companies aren’t building their own AI tools

24:43 AI and biomanufacturing

26:58 AI in biotech and pharma operations

28:40 The next impacts of AI in biotech

30:38 Accelerating regulatory review with AI

32:24 Emerging AI techniques in biotech

33:59 The pace of AI innovation

35:21 The next challenge for AI in biotech

36:10 A word for the AI skeptics

