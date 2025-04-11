How nanobodies will revolutionize immunotherapy

From llamas and camels to humans worldwide. Nanobodies are enjoying success in the clinic and experts are hailing these camelid-derived biologics as one of the next big things in immunotherapy.

Kristian Reich is co-founder and CSO of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. After a long and distinguished career as a clinician and researcher, Kristian helped to launch MoonLake in 2021 and quickly helped move their lead candidate to the clinic. Now, on the verge of Phase III trials, he joins 'Beyond Biotech' to talk nanobodies, innovation, serendipitous science, and the power that comes from never stopping to dream.

01:04 Meet Kristian Reich

05:26 Excited by the science of nanobodies

07:13 MoonLake’s mission

13:12 Milestones at MoonLake

15:24 Introduction to nanobodies

17:55 Serendipitous science

19:46 How nanobodies work

23:18 Global prevelance of immune conditions

24:31 The impact on patients

27:09 Nanobodies in the clinic

31:19 Manufacturing challenges, regulatory challenges

34:04 Working with top pharma

35:55 The future of nanobodies

37:42 The future of MoonLake

39:10 Don’t stop dreaming

