Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
How nanobodies will revolutionize immunotherapy
From llamas and camels to humans worldwide. Nanobodies are enjoying success in the clinic and experts are hailing these camelid-derived biologics as one of the next big things in immunotherapy.
Kristian Reich is co-founder and CSO of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. After a long and distinguished career as a clinician and researcher, Kristian helped to launch MoonLake in 2021 and quickly helped move their lead candidate to the clinic. Now, on the verge of Phase III trials, he joins 'Beyond Biotech' to talk nanobodies, innovation, serendipitous science, and the power that comes from never stopping to dream.
01:04 Meet Kristian Reich
05:26 Excited by the science of nanobodies
07:13 MoonLake’s mission
13:12 Milestones at MoonLake
15:24 Introduction to nanobodies
17:55 Serendipitous science
19:46 How nanobodies work
23:18 Global prevelance of immune conditions
24:31 The impact on patients
27:09 Nanobodies in the clinic
31:19 Manufacturing challenges, regulatory challenges
34:04 Working with top pharma
35:55 The future of nanobodies
37:42 The future of MoonLake
39:10 Don’t stop dreaming
