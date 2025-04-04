Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Meeting the global demand for cell therapies: scaling with smart manufacturing
Cell therapies are at the cutting edge of personalized medicine but as demand for these therapies grows, how will the industry scale manufacturing to meet patient needs?
Fabian Gerlinghaus is co-founder and CEO of Cellares. He and his team have developed the Cell Shuttle, an advanced cell manufacturing technology that is already demonstrating the potential to 10x cell yields while halving costs for pharmaceuticals companies and innovators. Is this the future for smart cell manufacturing?
0:52 A starting point in aeronautical engineering
2:43 First steps into biotech
5:25 Co-founding Cellares
6:30 The problem that Cellares addresses
11:02 Best practice bio manufacturing
17:14 Differentiation in automation
18:15 What does success look like for Cellares
19:38 Smart factories
21:58 Inside the Cellares smart factory
26:34 Manufacturing CAR-T and stem cell therapies
27:54 Mass production vs personalized medicine
31:39 Global ambitions and regional regulators
35:07 Positioning Cellares in the market
