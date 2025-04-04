Meeting the global demand for cell therapies: scaling with smart manufacturing

Cell therapies are at the cutting edge of personalized medicine but as demand for these therapies grows, how will the industry scale manufacturing to meet patient needs?

Fabian Gerlinghaus is co-founder and CEO of Cellares. He and his team have developed the Cell Shuttle, an advanced cell manufacturing technology that is already demonstrating the potential to 10x cell yields while halving costs for pharmaceuticals companies and innovators. Is this the future for smart cell manufacturing?

0:52 A starting point in aeronautical engineering

2:43 First steps into biotech

5:25 Co-founding Cellares

6:30 The problem that Cellares addresses

11:02 Best practice bio manufacturing

17:14 Differentiation in automation

18:15 What does success look like for Cellares

19:38 Smart factories

21:58 Inside the Cellares smart factory

26:34 Manufacturing CAR-T and stem cell therapies

27:54 Mass production vs personalized medicine

31:39 Global ambitions and regional regulators

35:07 Positioning Cellares in the market

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter