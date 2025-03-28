Treating spinal cord injuries with stem cells

Spinal cord injuries impact millions of people worldwide and, unlike many chronic injuries, they usually arrive with no forewarning, impacting the young and old alike.

Brian Culley is CEO of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and his company is now in the clinic with a stem cell therapy for spinal cord injuries. Learn why stem cells could be promising for these devastating injuries and how Brian and his team plan to overcome the challenges of manufacturing at scale and succeeding in a highly regulated space.

00:57 Meet Brian Culley

02:15 Lineage Cell Therapeutics and its mission

04:56 Spinal cord injuries

06:40 Costs beyond the Individual

08:15 Current treatment options

10:48 The place for stem cell therapies

12:57 Lineage in the clinic

16:27 The DOSED program

18:37 The advantages of DOSED

20:29 Timelines for results

21:35 Scaling manufacturing

24:28 Partnering with pharma on stem cell therapies

26:38 Other applications for stem cell therapies

28:49 Mainstreaming stem cell therapies

30:52 Challenges ahead

32:43 The future for Lineage Cell Therapeutics

