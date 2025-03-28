Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Welcome to the official Labiotech.eu podcast - Beyond Biotech! Each week, we talk about what's happening in the world of biotech, with news and interviews with experts from companies around the world. Join us as we cover the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations shaping the life sciences industry.A new podcast episode is available every Friday. The host is Dylan Kissane.
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Treating spinal cord injuries with stem cells
Spinal cord injuries impact millions of people worldwide and, unlike many chronic injuries, they usually arrive with no forewarning, impacting the young and old alike.
Brian Culley is CEO of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and his company is now in the clinic with a stem cell therapy for spinal cord injuries. Learn why stem cells could be promising for these devastating injuries and how Brian and his team plan to overcome the challenges of manufacturing at scale and succeeding in a highly regulated space.
00:57 Meet Brian Culley
02:15 Lineage Cell Therapeutics and its mission
04:56 Spinal cord injuries
06:40 Costs beyond the Individual
08:15 Current treatment options
10:48 The place for stem cell therapies
12:57 Lineage in the clinic
16:27 The DOSED program
18:37 The advantages of DOSED
20:29 Timelines for results
21:35 Scaling manufacturing
24:28 Partnering with pharma on stem cell therapies
26:38 Other applications for stem cell therapies
28:49 Mainstreaming stem cell therapies
30:52 Challenges ahead
32:43 The future for Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter