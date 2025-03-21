Are mitochondrial therapeutics about to go mainstream?

Mitochondria are famously the powerhouse of the cell, but will mitochondrial therapeutics power the next big mainstream medical breakthrough?

Klaus Dugi is CEO of Vandria, a biotech that develops mitophagy inducers that rejuvenate cells to treat age-related and chronic diseases. He joins 'Beyond Biotech' to talk cell mitophagy, biotech agility, and innovation in tackling neurodegenerative disease.

00:42 Introducing Klaus Dugi

02:51 Lessons learned in top pharma

05:10 The gap that Vandria seeks to fill

06:21 Mitochondrial therapeutics

07:45 Mitophagy inducers and how they work

14:53 Comparing approaches to treating neurodegenerative diseases

17:20 Aging, longevity, and healthy life years

25:26 Challenges ahead

27:31 Performance enhancement and resilience

31:15 Towards the mainstream?

34:35 Looking forward for Vandria

36:02 Developments to watch out for in mitochondrial therapeutics

