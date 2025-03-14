Fighting Alzheimer's with innovative stem cell therapies

Regeneration Biomedical has developed a new technique to address neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's using stem cell therapy.

Dr. Christopher Duma, has long been an innovator in neurosurgery using a gamma knife radiosurgery to treat glioblastoma. Now with Regeneration Biomedical, Duma is taking on neurodegenerative diseases with a first-in-human clinical trial where a patient's own stem cells are injected directly into their brain.

On the podcast this week, we talk with Duma about his career in neurosurgery, the impetus for launching his biotech, the promise of stem cell therapy, and the challenges innovators face moving new therapies through the clinic.

00:38 Introducing Dr Christopher Duma

02:44 Advances and breakthroughs in neurosurgery

05:33 The vision and impetus for Regeneration Biomedical

10:45 Regeneration Biomedical’s R&D pipeline

14:12 Milestones ahead

14:46 Advancing beyond Alzheimer’s Disease

15:52 Stems cells from fat cells

19:42 Bypassing the blood-brain barrier

22:45 Patient recruitment

24:13 The treatment process

27:10 The state of stem cell research in the US

29:29 The challenge of financing innovative research

32:15 Global stem cell research landscape

33:14 Controversy in stem cell research

34:00 Future horizons for Regeneration Biomedical

37:23 Partnering with top pharma companies

37:48 Advice for researchers and entrepreneurs



Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter