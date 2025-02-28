The TCR-T cell therapies of tomorrow

Sweden's fastest growing private biotech, Anocca, is making plans for clinical trials in pancreatic cancer, with the TCR-T cell therapy trials called VIDAR-1.

The CEO, Reagan Jarvis, when a researcher, pitched the company idea to a leading Swedish industrialist, who became co-founder, and provided the initial financing.

The company has raised more than €100m to date.

On the podcast this week, we have a conversation with Jarvis about TCR-T cell therapies, creating off-the-shelf products and partnerships with EmendoBio and Shinobi Therapeutics.

00:43-02:10: About Anocca

02:10-04:16: About TCR-T cell therapies and their use in treatments

04:16-06:02: Anocca’s approach to T-cell biology, cutting-edge biotechnologies and integrated software

06:02-07:58: A different approach to other cell and gene therapy companies

07:58-09:16: Facing challenges

09:16-10:48: Addressing conditions and diseases

10:48-11:54: Pancreatic cancer

11:54-13:40: What represents success for Anocca?

13:40-14:09: What is VIDAR-1?

14:09-16:08: Partnerships

16:08-18:05: Scaling up and addressing costs

18:05-20:07: How is TCR-T therapy evolving?

20:07-23:11: The impact of artificial intelligence

23:11-25:16: Anocca timeline

25:16-25:57: Closing comments

