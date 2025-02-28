Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
The TCR-T cell therapies of tomorrow
Sweden's fastest growing private biotech, Anocca, is making plans for clinical trials in pancreatic cancer, with the TCR-T cell therapy trials called VIDAR-1.
The CEO, Reagan Jarvis, when a researcher, pitched the company idea to a leading Swedish industrialist, who became co-founder, and provided the initial financing.
The company has raised more than €100m to date.
On the podcast this week, we have a conversation with Jarvis about TCR-T cell therapies, creating off-the-shelf products and partnerships with EmendoBio and Shinobi Therapeutics.
00:43-02:10: About Anocca
02:10-04:16: About TCR-T cell therapies and their use in treatments
04:16-06:02: Anocca’s approach to T-cell biology, cutting-edge biotechnologies and integrated software
06:02-07:58: A different approach to other cell and gene therapy companies
07:58-09:16: Facing challenges
09:16-10:48: Addressing conditions and diseases
10:48-11:54: Pancreatic cancer
11:54-13:40: What represents success for Anocca?
13:40-14:09: What is VIDAR-1?
14:09-16:08: Partnerships
16:08-18:05: Scaling up and addressing costs
18:05-20:07: How is TCR-T therapy evolving?
20:07-23:11: The impact of artificial intelligence
23:11-25:16: Anocca timeline
25:16-25:57: Closing comments
