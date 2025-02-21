Can RNA drugs solve the obesity epidemic?

Resalis Therapeutics is pursuing a groundbreaking approach to obesity treatment.

Unlike current therapies that primarily focus on appetite suppression, Resalis’ lead program, RES-010, is a non-coding RNA drug candidate that targets underlying biological pathways to promote sustainable weight loss.

By enhancing energy expenditure through white-to-brown adipose tissue conversion while preserving muscle mass, RES-010 is positioned as an ideal standalone therapy or a synergistic option for long-term weight management.

The company recently initiated a phase 1 study in December 2024 for RES-010 in healthy and obese subjects, and they also secured an equity investment from Sanofi in October 2024.

To talk about ways to tackle obesity, and Resalis’ approach, our guest on the podcast this week is Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics.

00:57-05:06: About Resalis Therapeutics

05:06-08:59: Issues of obesity

08:59-13:20: Companies working on obesity treatments

13:20-15:34: Does suppressing appetite affect nutrition?

15:34-17:49: Introduction of new obesity treatments

17:49-21:33: Approaches other than appetite suppression

21:33-22:38: RES-010 mode of action

22:38-24:04: Administration methods

24:04-25:11: Clinical trials

25:11-26:38: Resalis’ pipeline

26:38-28:08: Next steps for Resalis

28:08-28:36: Effect of obesity on other parts of the body

28:36-29:06: Final comments

`

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter







