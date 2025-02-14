Reversing cancer mechanisms to fight back against solid tumors

CatalYm is preparing to initiate its broad phase 2b clinical development program for visugromab to tackle multiple solid tumor indications.

Visugromab is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes the tumor-derived growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15), a locally acting immunosuppressant fostering immunotherapy resistance.

Neutralizing GDF-15 with visugromab reverses key cancer resistance mechanisms to reinstate an efficient anti-tumor response by reenabling immune cell activation, proliferation and Interferon-γ signature induction.

Visugromab has demonstrated a good safety profile and potent and durable anti-tumor efficacy in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment in advanced cancer patients, as highlighted in its recent Nature publication and interim clinical data.

This week we have a conversation with Eugen Leo, chief medical officer at CatalYm.

01:30-03:38: About CatalYm

03:38-06:59: Solid tumors and also why they are hard to treat

06:59-09:04: Current treatments for solid tumors

09:04-10:47: What is immunotherapy resistance?

10:47-12:23: What is visugromab?

12:23-13:32: CatalYm’s clinical development program

13:32-15:12: What represents success for patients using visugromab?

15:12-17:50: Other treatment options being developed

17:50-19:50: CatalYm’s pipeline and the future

