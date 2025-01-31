Can Tumor Activated Therapy kill solid tumors?

Solid tumors present a big challenge for current treatments. However, a new approach might provide the answers - Tumor Activated Therapy.

By targeting specific proteins common in all solid tumor micro-environments, Seekyo scientists think this can induce self-destruction of the tumor itself. Seekyo’s lead therapy, SKY01, can only be activated within the tumor, making it a highly-targeted solution.

This differentiated approach overcomes the limits of existing treatments, such as small molecule or antibody-drug conjugates. It could also be more cost effective than many advanced, far cell and gene therapy alternatives.

Seekyo is looking for clinical entry to target four of the more challenging solid cancers - pancreas, TNBC, colorectal and lung, in an umbrella PhI/IIa. This will demonstrate safety and initial efficacy readings whilst at the same time defining the lead indication to progress to later-stage development.

This week, our guest is Seekyo Therapeutics’ CEO, Oury Chetboun.

00:38-01:57: About Seekyo Therapeutics

01:57-03:17: The challenges of treating solid tumors

03:17-06:08: What is Tumor Activated Therapy?

06:08-07:46: What is SKY01?

07:46-08:10: What happens to the cancer cells?

08:10-09:52: Does the tumor vanish?

09:52-10:16: How is it delivered?

10:16-11:30: Are other companies working on tumor-activated therapies?

11:30-13:09: What treatment options are being worked on for solid tumors?

13:09-13:47: Long-lasting treatment

13:47-15:33: Clinical trials

15:33-16:22: Timelines

16:22-18:08: Does the treatment have other potential applications?

18:08-19:59: Cost effectiveness

19:59-21:59: Is the goal to cure people?

21:59-22:46: Treatment frequency

22:46-24:00: The impact of tumor size

24:00-25:23: Seekyo Therapeutics’ pipeline

25:23-27:27: Fund-raising

27:27-30:33: Reaction to the therapy

