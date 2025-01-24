J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference 2025: trends and highlights you may have missed

This week, we take a look at some of the highlights from the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which took place in San Francisco recently.

While there weren’t necessarily many financial blockbusters, there were plenty of announcements and discussions on everything from artificial intelligence to the rising influence of Chinese companies and research, to the potential ramifications of the incoming Trump administration in the U.S.

To help us navigate some of the highlights of the event, we spoke with Orca Bio’s co-founder and CEO, Ivan Dimov, and also Parabilis Medicines’ chief business officer, Greg Miller.

02:01-03:53: About Orca Bio

03:53-05:43: JPM highlights

05:43-07:26: Stand-out deals and announcements

07:26-09:01: Were any sectors more prominent than others?

09:01-12:38: About Parabilis Medicines

12:38-13:58: JPM highlights

13:58-16:33: Stand-out deals and announcements

16:33-17:53: Were any sectors more prominent than others?

17:53-19:17: Was there an optimistic mood?

