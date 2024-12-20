Looking at 2025 biotech trends with SoftBank Vision Fund

Our guest on the podcast this week is John Cassidy, director of life sciences and healthtech investments at SoftBank Vision Fund.

Softbank Vision Fund is the world’s largest technology-focused investment fund, with $166bn assets under management, and a portfolio of more than 250 companies.

In the discussion, we cover investment trends within life sciences, the European health and biotech scene, as well as the precise applications of new and emerging AI technologies. We also look ahead to what the biotech and life sciences fields may hold in 2025.

00:55-02:03: About the SoftBank Vision Fund

02:03-02:47: Developing timelines

02:47-04:27: Managing a large portfolio

04:27-11:18: Portfolio company profiles

11:18-13:36: Investment criteria

13:36-17:06: Trends in funding

17:06-19:09: Effects of the US election

19:09-21:45: How can companies reduce risk and raise funds?

21:45-25:25: What sectors are attracting interest currently?

25:25-27:49: Focusing on patients not profits

27:49-29:53: The impact of AI

29:53-31:45: Focus on applications

31:45-35:24: Trends in European biotech funding

35:24-38:19: Trends for 2025

