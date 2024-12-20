Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Looking at 2025 biotech trends with SoftBank Vision Fund
Our guest on the podcast this week is John Cassidy, director of life sciences and healthtech investments at SoftBank Vision Fund.
Softbank Vision Fund is the world’s largest technology-focused investment fund, with $166bn assets under management, and a portfolio of more than 250 companies.
In the discussion, we cover investment trends within life sciences, the European health and biotech scene, as well as the precise applications of new and emerging AI technologies. We also look ahead to what the biotech and life sciences fields may hold in 2025.
00:55-02:03: About the SoftBank Vision Fund
02:03-02:47: Developing timelines
02:47-04:27: Managing a large portfolio
04:27-11:18: Portfolio company profiles
11:18-13:36: Investment criteria
13:36-17:06: Trends in funding
17:06-19:09: Effects of the US election
19:09-21:45: How can companies reduce risk and raise funds?
21:45-25:25: What sectors are attracting interest currently?
25:25-27:49: Focusing on patients not profits
27:49-29:53: The impact of AI
29:53-31:45: Focus on applications
31:45-35:24: Trends in European biotech funding
35:24-38:19: Trends for 2025
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter