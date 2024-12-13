Finding new treatments for peanut allergy

There is a constant risk of severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions for individuals with peanut allergies, which leads to significant physical, social, and emotional burdens.

IgGenix, a clinical-stage immunology biotechnology company, recently announced the first patient dosed in its phase 1 trial evaluating IGNX001, a novel monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic, for peanut allergy.

Designed to neutralize the most clinically important peanut allergens and epitopes, IGNX001 combats peanut allergies by blocking the allergic cascade and reducing risk of anaphylaxis.

Should IGNX001 prove successful, it will provide a promising solution for peanut allergies and pave the way for IgGenix's technology to be applied to other types of food allergies and allergic diseases.

Our guest on the podcast this week is Jessica Grossman, chief executive officer of IgGenix.

01:14-02:51: About IgGenix

02:51-06:30: About peanut allergy

06:30-07:31: Are allergies on the rise?

07:31-08:46: Are allergy responses similar?

08:46-10:13: The problems with treating allergies

10:13-13:53: Current treatments for peanut allergy

13:53-15:45: The challenges of developing drugs to treat allergies

15:45-16:54: Overcoming the placebo effect

16:54-18:18: Are other companies working on allergy treatments?

18:18-21:32: IgGenix’s SEQ SIFTER platform

21:32-24:20: About IgGenix’s IGNX001

24:20-24:42: Repeat doses

24:42-26:19: Could peanut allergy sufferers eat peanuts?

26:19-27:46: Can the technology be adapted to treat other allergies?

27:46-28:56: Are there variations in the treatment of different allergies?

28:56-29:35: Treatments for other diseases

29:35-30:23: The future for people with allergies

