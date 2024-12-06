Cracking the code of biotech valuations

ambiom is a life science commercial-advisory business development company based in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.

The company helps its corporate clients with their product strategy, in- and out-licensing efforts, including asset valuation (NPV, rNPV), M&A scouting, complex due diligence and dealmaking.

ambiom also provides input on regulatory matters, support in pricing and reimbursement decisions and communication with decision-making authorities. The company guides products from the beginning - the basic science - all the way to commercialization or spin-offs.

Our guest on the podcast this week is the founder and CEO of ambiom, Adam Marťák. We discuss the biotech scene in eastern Europe, the company, and look at some of the challenges facing biotech companies as they navigate the financial pathway alongside drug discovery, regulations, and commercialization.

00:45-02:33: About ambiom

02:33-03:11: ambiom clients

03:11-04:21: Biotech in eastern Europe

04:21-11:35: Focusing on a niche

11:35-13:13: What do startups need?

13:13-15:19: How do you help startups?

15:19-16:52: Tech transfer

16:52-18:35: Early-stage and late-stage biotech valuations

18:35-21:48: Different valuation methods

21:48-22:53: Why do early-stage biotech valuations offer higher upside potential for investors?

22:53-23:42: How do you measure the value of pipeline potential?

23:42-24:35: Does a bigger pipeline guarantee more success?

24:35-27:08: Can companies look more attractive to investors?

27:08-28:41: Does pipeline speed affect investment?

28:41-30:27: Which valuation method is better for biotech companies?

30:27-31:46: Are some areas of biotech better for valuations?

31:46-33:18: What affects valuation?

33:18-35:13: The difference between financing of expensive and cheaper drugs

35:13-36:57 : Is funding more difficult now, and is it changing?



Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter



