Could antigen modulation address autoimmune diseases?

Immunology is a key area in biotech and biopharma, both in terms of R&D and sales.

However, according to UK-headquartered Grey Wolf Therapeutics, the industry has only focused on two-thirds of the puzzle.

To have an immunological effect, you must activate the body’s T cells, which cells requires a chain of three key signals. The first is antigen recognition, i.e. the initial detection of a cell by a T-cell. The second is the co-stimulation of non-antigen presenting molecules, which enhances the immune response​. The final step is cytokine-mediated differentiation and expansion, which guides how T-cells target threats. ​

Companies have focused on the second two signals, with signal 2 most commonly seen in therapies such as checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies. Signal 3, on the other hand, can be primarily seen in therapies for autoimmune disorders, such as anti-TNF and JAK inhibitors.

Grey Wolf Therapeutics is the first company to explore changing signal 1. The company says focusing on signal 1 applies in three key therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmunity and virology.

Grey Wolf’s first candidate has delivered a robust response during its ongoing phase I/II trial in oncology, therefore demonstrating proof-of-mechanism and target engagement, with its next candidate well-progressed in preclinical development in autoimmunity.

To tell us more about the company and its work is Pete Joyce, CEO and co-founder of Grey Wolf Therapeutics.

01:19-04:12: About Grey Wolf Therapeutics

04:12-04:51: The origins of the name

04:51-06:52: The three ‘signals’ of the mechanics of immunological responses

06:52-08:31: Treatments associated with each signal

08:31-10:09: Why is step 1 important, and why has it not been investigated for treatments?

10:09-11:28: What areas of disease is this applicable to?

11:28-12:19: How do you inhibit ERAP?

12:19-14:01: Grey Wolf Therapeutics’ candidates

14:01-15:11: How is this an advance on current treatments?

15:11-16:05: What is success for patients?

16:05-17:20: How does the stage of disease affect treatment?

17:20-18:09: Are other companies looking into antigen modulation?

18:09-19:47: Has this led to investment opportunities?

19:47-21:15: Next steps

21:15-21:55: Do you anticipate more interest in this space?

21:55-23:21: Attending events

