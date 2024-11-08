How to succeed as a woman in biotech

This week, we are taking a look at an important subject, and that is women working as CEOs, or other senior roles, in the biotech space.

Kate Yen is the CEO of oncology biotech Auron Therapeutics, and she has spent her entire career in science.

Auron is working on the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron’s AURIGIN platform uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to guide patient selection.

Auron is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia.

02:16-07:44: About Kate Yen and Auron Therapeutics

07:44-09:09: The challenges of setting up a company

09:09-11:56: Auron Therapeutics’ lead candidate

11:56-12:52: The rest of the pipeline

12:52-13:29: Auron timeline

13:29-15:01: Are there specific challenges being a female biotech CEO?

15:01-15:49: Is there support for women in biotech beyond the CEO level?

15:49-16:51: Helping others

16:51-17:41: Challenges in the boardroom

17:41-18:40: Diversity in biotech

19:40-21:03: Changing mindsets

22:05-22:59: Being a role model

22:59-24:43: Attracting women from outside hubs

25:42-27:28: Diversity and education

27:28-31:31: The importance of AI

31:31-32:34: The evolution of Auron

