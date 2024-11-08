Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
How to succeed as a woman in biotech
This week, we are taking a look at an important subject, and that is women working as CEOs, or other senior roles, in the biotech space.
Kate Yen is the CEO of oncology biotech Auron Therapeutics, and she has spent her entire career in science.
Auron is working on the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron’s AURIGIN platform uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to guide patient selection.
Auron is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia.
02:16-07:44: About Kate Yen and Auron Therapeutics
07:44-09:09: The challenges of setting up a company
09:09-11:56: Auron Therapeutics’ lead candidate
11:56-12:52: The rest of the pipeline
12:52-13:29: Auron timeline
13:29-15:01: Are there specific challenges being a female biotech CEO?
15:01-15:49: Is there support for women in biotech beyond the CEO level?
15:49-16:51: Helping others
16:51-17:41: Challenges in the boardroom
17:41-18:40: Diversity in biotech
19:40-21:03: Changing mindsets
22:05-22:59: Being a role model
22:59-24:43: Attracting women from outside hubs
25:42-27:28: Diversity and education
27:28-31:31: The importance of AI
31:31-32:34: The evolution of Auron
