Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
The immunometabolism landscape
Sitryx Therapeutics is a private UK biopharma company founded in 2018. It is a leader in the field of immunometabolism, an area of immunology that looks to rebalance the immune system to achieve sustained disease remission in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
Sitryx already has big pharma validation following a deal with Eli Lilly in 2020 worth in excess of $1 billion and is focused on advancing its pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class therapies, which could address a wide range of chronic conditions, including SYX-5219 for atopic dermatitis.
The company has a broad pipeline of small molecules against novel targets in major autoimmune indications with high unmet need.
To talk about immunometabolism, our guest on the podcast this week is CEO of Sitryx Therapeutics, Iain Kilty.
00:52-01:48: About Sitryx
01:48-02:32: What is immunometabolism?
02:32-05:01: Approaches to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
05:01-06:46: Drug development
06:46-08:29: What is Sitryx’s approach?
08:29-11:02: Finding diseases to treat
11:02-13:09: About SYX-5219
13:09-16:08: Inflammatory response
16:08-18:40: About SYX-1042 and Eli Lilly
18:40-19:54: Mode of delivery
19:54-20:49: The Sitryx pipeline
20:49-22:08: Research on immune cell function and other companies’ work
22:08-23:53: Increased interest in the field
23:53-25:06: More investment and deals
25:06-26:30: Future treatments of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
26:30-27:59: The future of immunometabolism
27:59-29:26: Sitryx’s goals
Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!
Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter