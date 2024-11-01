The immunometabolism landscape

Sitryx Therapeutics is a private UK biopharma company founded in 2018. It is a leader in the field of immunometabolism, an area of immunology that looks to rebalance the immune system to achieve sustained disease remission in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Sitryx already has big pharma validation following a deal with Eli Lilly in 2020 worth in excess of $1 billion and is focused on advancing its pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class therapies, which could address a wide range of chronic conditions, including SYX-5219 for atopic dermatitis.

The company has a broad pipeline of small molecules against novel targets in major autoimmune indications with high unmet need.

To talk about immunometabolism, our guest on the podcast this week is CEO of Sitryx Therapeutics, Iain Kilty.

00:52-01:48: About Sitryx

01:48-02:32: What is immunometabolism?

02:32-05:01: Approaches to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

05:01-06:46: Drug development

06:46-08:29: What is Sitryx’s approach?

08:29-11:02: Finding diseases to treat

11:02-13:09: About SYX-5219

13:09-16:08: Inflammatory response

16:08-18:40: About SYX-1042 and Eli Lilly

18:40-19:54: Mode of delivery

19:54-20:49: The Sitryx pipeline

20:49-22:08: Research on immune cell function and other companies’ work

22:08-23:53: Increased interest in the field

23:53-25:06: More investment and deals

25:06-26:30: Future treatments of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

26:30-27:59: The future of immunometabolism

27:59-29:26: Sitryx’s goals

