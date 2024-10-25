Biotech beyond earth: The future of medicine in space

LinkGevity, founded by two sisters, is developing anti-necrotic technologies, especially for application in kidney disease.

Carina Kern is the CEO of the company, while Serena Kern-Libera is the chief operating officer. After reading an article about how space-travel is especially damaging to the kidneys, they applied for a place on the inaugural NASA Space-H Accelerator program, and how medicine can support human deep-space missions.

LinkGevity was selected for the program, which is in its inaugural year. LinkGevity was selected as its research has uncovered technology with significant potential to minimize the health and performance risks in human spaceflight.

LinkGevity’s anti-necrotics applications cover four major areas: organoid preservation and growth; cryopreservation; organ growth and preservation; and kidney protection.

LinkGevity’s novel proprietary Blueprint Theory of Aging, developed by Kern, offers a multi-disciplinary framework for understanding the development of age-related diseases and deterioration. The theory enables the company’s AI to accurately identify and target key biological pathways involved in aging and deterioration, with necrosis being one of the most critical processes addressed.

To talk about the company’s technology, and its application to space, we had a conversation with Carina Kern and Serena Kern-Libera.

01:48-05:45: About LinkGevity

05:45-06:39: What is the goal for LinkGevity?

06:39-09:07: Is early intervention important?

09:07-11:10: What is the Blueprint Theory of Aging, and how do you identify and target key biological pathways involved in aging and deterioration?

11:10-13:51: Applying the theory

13:51-15:03: Necrosis and LinkGevity’s Anti-Necrotic technology

15:03-18:37: Blocking necrosis and treating disease

18:37-19:06: Drug delivery

19:06-20:54: The importance of AI

20:54-24:43: Connecting LinkGevity’s work with space

24:43-26:24: The SPACE-H program

27:18-28:13: Other biotech involvement in the program

28:13-30:13: LinkGevity’s presentation at Space-Comm

30:13-31:00: Keeping space medicine simple

31:00-32:18: The future for LinkGevity

32:18-33:14: LinkGevity’s timescale

33:14-33:47: Clinical trials

33:47-34:53: LinkGevity’s future space work

34:53-35:30: Different space opportunities

35:30-38:12: LinkGevity funding

