Today, gene therapy is at an exciting inflection point as the industry moves beyond the first generation of these therapies. However, challenges and barriers remain in bringing gene therapies to market, particularly as they expand into more prevalent diseases.

Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing next generation gene therapies for people living with chronic, debilitating diseases.

Its lead candidate, FLT201, is an AAV gene therapy for Gaucher disease that is poised to enter phase 3 development in 2025.

This week, we have a conversation with Michael Parini, CEO of Spur Therapeutics, about the future of gene therapy.

01:56-04:01: About Spur Therapeutics

04:01-06:49: Where is the gene therapy field at currently?

06:49-10:44: The biggest challenges for gene therapies, and potential solutions

10:44-13:21: What is the next generation of gene therapy?

13:21-18:08: How can gene therapy be used to take on more diseases? How can it be cheaper?

18:08-19:14: Are other companies working on next-generation gene therapies?

19:14-21:07: What is Gaucher disease?

21:07-22:32: How are you tackling Gaucher disease?

22:32-26:07: What is the measure of success?

26:07-28:18: About adrenomyeloneuropathy

28:18-29:32: Upcoming approvals in gene therapy

29:32-31:40: How quickly is gene therapy evolving?



