Bispecific ADCs: the next generation of cancer treatments

Antibody-drug conjugates have been an area of great interest in the oncology space in recent years, with a record rate of FDA approvals and dealmaking activity. However balancing efficacy and off-site toxicity has remained a challenge.

Some biopharma companies are investing in what they hope will be the next-generation approach to ADCs – bispecific ADCs.

More than a dozen early-stage clinical trials are evaluating whether adding a second targeting functionality can improve the preciseness of ADCs’ tumor-targeting, as well as potentially overcome the challenge of heterogeneity in solid tumor target expression.

Bispecific ADCs have been a hot area for dealmaking over the past year, including BMS’ $8.4 billion purchase of a bispecific ADC candidate in December, a $690 million deal between Biotheus and Hansoh this spring, and the recently announced $325 million deal between Prague-based SOTIO Biotech and Biocytogen.

SOTIO’s most advanced ADC, SOT102, is now in a phase 1/2 clinical study in the U.S. and Europe.

To talk about biotechs in Czechia, and bispecific ADCs, our conversation this week is with Radek Špíšek, CEO of SOTIO.

01:22-03:17: About SOTIO

03:17-06:12: Are there many biotech or biopharma companies in Prague?

06:12-08:16: Are there any challenges or opportunities being in Prague?

08:16-13:21: What are bispecific ADCs and how do they differ from regular ADCs?

13:21-15:37: Are there any challenges using bispecific ADCs?

15:37-17:07: What are the benefits of bispecific ADCs?

17:07-18:40: Do bispecific ADCs address the challenge of balancing efficacy and off-site toxicity?

18:40-19:42: Why are bispecific ADCs such a hot topic?

19:42-21:35: Deals involving bispecific ADCs, and SOTIO’s partnership with Biocytogen

21:35-24:15: What is SOT102?

24:15-26:41: What else is in SOTIO’s pipeline?

26:41-27:47: What is the future for bispecific ADCs?

27:47-29:01: What does this mean for patients?



