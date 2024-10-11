Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech
Bispecific ADCs: the next generation of cancer treatments
Antibody-drug conjugates have been an area of great interest in the oncology space in recent years, with a record rate of FDA approvals and dealmaking activity. However balancing efficacy and off-site toxicity has remained a challenge.
Some biopharma companies are investing in what they hope will be the next-generation approach to ADCs – bispecific ADCs.
More than a dozen early-stage clinical trials are evaluating whether adding a second targeting functionality can improve the preciseness of ADCs’ tumor-targeting, as well as potentially overcome the challenge of heterogeneity in solid tumor target expression.
Bispecific ADCs have been a hot area for dealmaking over the past year, including BMS’ $8.4 billion purchase of a bispecific ADC candidate in December, a $690 million deal between Biotheus and Hansoh this spring, and the recently announced $325 million deal between Prague-based SOTIO Biotech and Biocytogen.
SOTIO’s most advanced ADC, SOT102, is now in a phase 1/2 clinical study in the U.S. and Europe.
To talk about biotechs in Czechia, and bispecific ADCs, our conversation this week is with Radek Špíšek, CEO of SOTIO.
01:22-03:17: About SOTIO
03:17-06:12: Are there many biotech or biopharma companies in Prague?
06:12-08:16: Are there any challenges or opportunities being in Prague?
08:16-13:21: What are bispecific ADCs and how do they differ from regular ADCs?
13:21-15:37: Are there any challenges using bispecific ADCs?
15:37-17:07: What are the benefits of bispecific ADCs?
17:07-18:40: Do bispecific ADCs address the challenge of balancing efficacy and off-site toxicity?
18:40-19:42: Why are bispecific ADCs such a hot topic?
19:42-21:35: Deals involving bispecific ADCs, and SOTIO’s partnership with Biocytogen
21:35-24:15: What is SOT102?
24:15-26:41: What else is in SOTIO’s pipeline?
26:41-27:47: What is the future for bispecific ADCs?
27:47-29:01: What does this mean for patients?
